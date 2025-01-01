Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 06:27 IST, January 1st 2025

Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests 9 Bangladeshis for Staying Illegally in India | Image: PTI/ Representational

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases in December as part of a special driver, an official said.

The action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the last four days. Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said.

The accused got Aadhaar cards made using forged documents. Police have registered five cases against them under the Foreigners Act and other relevant provisions of law, the official said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:15 IST, January 1st 2025

Maharashtra

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.