Nine Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering India and staying in the country without proper documents, officials said on Tuesday.

With this, the ATS has arrested 43 Bangladeshi nationals in 19 cases in December as part of a special driver, an official said.

The action was taken with the help of local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in the last four days. Nine Bangladeshi nationals -- eight males and one female -- were arrested, he said.