Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 39 Ministers Join Devendra Fadnavis' Cabinet | See Full List

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Maharashtra Government Expansion: The much-awaited Cabinet expansion of Maharashtra's new government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took place in Nagpur on Sunday. During the ceremony, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, a total of 39 ministers were sworn in and inducted into the Mahayuti government. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The Maharashtra government expansion involved the swearing-in of 39 ministers from the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Some of the prominent BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders took the oath as Cabinet Ministers in the Fadnavis-led state government. These prominent names include the faces from:

the BJP, including Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane.

the Shiv Sena, including Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat.

the NCP, including Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif.

The swearing-in ceremony, which concluded on Sunday, marked a significant step in the formation of the new Maharashtra government under CM Devendra Fadnavis's leadership.

Maharashtra Cabinet Got 19 Ministers From BJP, 11 From Shiv Sena, 9 From NCP

During the Cabinet expansion on Sunday, a total of 39 MLAs of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in by the governor. Among those who took oath as ministers in the Cabinet, 19 were from the BJP, 11 from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 from the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Cabinet expansion occurred more than two weeks after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took their oaths on December 5.

The delay in the Cabinet announcement led to criticism from the opposition. They argued that the Mahayuti alliance should have formed the Cabinet sooner, given their clear majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results

In the recently held elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won a total of 235 seats, a clear majority. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 132 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena won 57 seats and the NCP secured 41 seats.

Cabinet Positions Divided Based On Seat Shares

According to political experts, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP have divided the Cabinet positions based on their seat shares and the overall agreement within the Mahayuti alliance. This distribution ensures that each party has representation in the government, reflecting the balance of power among the coalition partners.

Following is the list of 39 ministers inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government:

Cabinet Ministers:

Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) Hasan Mushrif (NCP) Chandrakant Patil (BJP) Girish Mahajan (BJP) Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) Ganesh Naik (BJP) Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) Dhananjay Munde (NCP) Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) Jaykumar Rawal (BJP) Pankaja Munde (BJP) Atul Save (BJP) Ashok Uike (BJP) Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena) Ashish Shelar (BJP) Dattatray Bharne (NCP) Aditi Tatkare (NCP) Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale (BJP) Manikrao Kokate (NCP) Jaykumar Gore (BJP) Narhari Zirwal (NCP) Sanjay Savkare (BJP) Sanjay Shirsat (Shiv Sena) Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) Bharat Gogawale (Shiv Sena) Makrand Jadhav Patil (NCP) Nitesh Rane (BJP) Akash Fundkar (BJP) Babasaheb Patil (NCP) Prakash Abitkar (Shiv Sena)

Ministers of State: