Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home, Energy; Shinde Gets Urban Development

Home Department Energy Department (excluding Renewable Energy) Law and Judiciary Department General Administration Department Information and Publicity Department Departments/Subjects not allotted to any other Minister

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios have been allocated, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping Home, Energy, Law & Judiciary and General Administration, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde got Urban Development, Housing and Public Works.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.