  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra CM Launches First Mobile Forensic Van for Crime Detection

Published 19:24 IST, January 27th 2025

Maharashtra CM Launches First Mobile Forensic Van for Crime Detection

Maharashtra became the first state to launch a mobile forensic van aimed at aiding crime detection and evidence collection, as announced by CM Fadnavis.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra CM launches first mobile forensic van | Image: X / @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra became the first state to launch a mobile forensic van to aid in detecting crime and gathering proof on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis launched the mobile forensic van at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

The home minister said the use of forensic evidence has been made mandatory under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for crimes with punishments of seven years or more.

"As part of these reforms, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to launch mobile forensic vans to aid crime detection," he told reporters.

Fadnavis said 259 mobile forensic vans would be introduced across Maharashtra, of which 21 are already fully equipped and operational.

"Using blockchain technology, the crime scene application will ensure evidence is securely collected and stored with barcoding. This will make tampering or destruction of evidence impossible which will ensure criminals can no longer evade conviction," he added.

The chief minister also stated that this initiative would instil fear among criminals and significantly increase conviction rates.

Mobile forensic vans are well-equipped with forensic kits, cyber tools, and trained personnel will be able to visit crime scenes around the clock.

They are equipped with modern amenities to undertake spot tests in a laboratory environment at the crime scene itself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 19:24 IST, January 27th 2025

