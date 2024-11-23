Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC) and Parli Election Results 2024

Beed Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), and Parli assembly constituencies in Beed district, Maharashtra, concluded on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday.

Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024

Georai Election Results

The results are finally out and Vijaysinh Shivajirao Pandit from NCP is the clear winner in the Georai Assembly Constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission, he won by a total of 116,141 Votes.

Vijaysinh Shivajirao Pandit beat Badamrao Lahurao Pandit of the SHS (UBT) who got 116,141 Votes.

Majalgaon Election Results

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane won from Beed Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, with a margin of 6553 votes by defeating Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Majalgaon, located in Beed district, recorded a voter turnout of 66.1% in the 2024 elections.

The key candidates included Prakash (Dada) Sunadarrao Solanke and Mohan Bajirao Jagtap, both from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shriram Badade from MNS.

In 2019, Prakash Solanke of NCP won the seat by defeating Ramesh Baburao Kokate of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) by a margin of 12,890 votes.

Majalgaon falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of NCP in the 2024 elections.

Beed Election Results

In the Beed constituency, Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party ( Sharad Pawar faction), is contesting the elections.

Another candidate, Kshirsagar Yogesh Bharatbhushan, also from the Nationalist Congress Party, is in the fray.

As of now, Sandeep Kshirsagar has secured 230 votes, while Yogesh Kshirsagar has garnered 5,622 votes.

The counting process is still underway, and the final results are yet to be declared.

Beed constituency, also located in Beed district, saw a voter turnout of 61.5% in the 2024 Assembly elections.

The key contenders were Kshirsagar Yogesh Bharatbhushan (NCP), Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar (NCP-SP), and Someshwar Kadam (MNS).

In 2019, Sandeep Kshirsagar of NCP won the seat by defeating Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar of Shiv Sena by 1,984 votes.

Beed also falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of NCP in 2024.

Ashti Election Results

BJP's Ashti Assembly Constituency Results Declared

The election results for the Ashti Assembly Constituency have been announced. BJP candidate Dhas Suresh Ramchandra emerged victorious in the race.

Independent candidate Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde also contested from this seat.

Dhas secured 77,975 votes, marking his win in the 32nd round of counting. The constituency result is now officially declared.

The Ashti Assembly constituency, with a voter turnout of 71.43%, also falls under the Beed district.

Dhas Suresh Ramchandra of BJP, Mahabub Ibrahim Shekh of NCP-SP, and Kailash Darekar of MNS were the main candidates in the 2024 elections.

In 2019, Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb of NCP won the seat by defeating Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde of BJP with a margin of 25,825 votes.

Kaij (SC) Election Results

The result of the election in KAIJ (SC) has been declared.

Namita Akshay Mundada of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing a win over Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharadchandra Pawar.

The final tally revealed a complete 30/30 result, confirming the outcome.

Kaij (SC) is another key constituency in the Beed district.

Key candidates in 2024 included Namitha Mundada of BJP, Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe of NCP-SP, and Ramesh Galphade of MNS.

In the 2019 election, Namita Akshay Mundada of BJP won by a margin of 32,909 votes over Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe of NCP.

Parli Election Results

The results for the 2024 elections in the Parli constituency have been declared.

Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured a victory.

Rajesaheb Shrikishan Deshmukh, also from the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction, was the other candidate in the race.

The final result shows that Munde triumphed in the contest, with all 27 seats accounted for.

The Parli constituency saw a voter turnout of 72% in the 2024 elections.

Dhananjay Panditrao Munde (NCP) and Rajesaheb Shrikishan Deshmukh (NCP-SP) were the leading candidates.

In 2019, Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP won the seat by defeating Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP with a margin of 30,701 votes.

Parli, like Beed, falls under the Beed Lok Sabha constituency, which was won by NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane in 2024.

