Maharashtra Forms 7-Member Panel to Frame Law Against ‘Love Jihad’ and Forced Conversions

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government formed a seven-member committee to study and recommend legal measures against forced religious conversions and ‘love jihad’, a government resolution confirmed on Friday. The committee, headed by the Director General of Police (DGP), included officials from the Women and Child Welfare, Minority Affairs, Law and Judiciary, Social Justice, Special Assistance, and Home departments.

The BJP-led government stated that the panel would examine existing laws in other states and suggest steps to prevent such incidents. The move indicated that Maharashtra could soon join Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which already have laws against religious conversions.

Minister Calls ‘Love Jihad’ a Serious Issue

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha welcomed the decision and thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking action.

“Love jihad is a serious issue, and the state government is working towards preventing such incidents. The committee established to address cases of love jihad will work for the protection of women and preservation of cultural values,” Lodha said, as quoted by PTI.

He also mentioned that during his tenure as Women and Child Development Minister in the previous Eknath Shinde government, he had formed an Interfaith Marriage Coordination Committee, which helped bring such cases to light.

List of Cases Cited to Justify the Law

Lodha pointed out several cases where Hindu women were allegedly murdered by their Muslim partners, underscoring the urgency of the proposed law.

“Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by Aftab Amin. Rupali Chandanshive was killed by Iqbal Sheikh. Poonam Kshirsagar was murdered by Nizam Khan. Yashashree Shinde from Uran was killed by Dawood Sheikh. Sonam Shukla from Malad lost her life at the hands of Shahjib Ansari,” he said.

Opposition Questions Government’s Priorities

The decision triggered criticism from opposition leaders, who argued that the state should focus on economic challenges rather than personal relationships.

Lok Sabha MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) Working President Supriya Sule opposed the move, stating:

“The government should focus on tackling economic issues rather than love and marriage, which are personal choices. If the economy is impacted, the entire country will suffer,” she said.

Existing Laws in Other States

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, have already implemented anti-conversion laws.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which prescribed a 20-year prison sentence or life imprisonment for religious conversions done under threat, coercion, or false promises of marriage.