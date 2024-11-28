Maharashtra Government Formation: All Eyes on Shinde-Modi Meet, Fadnavis Reaches Delhi

Maharashtra Government Formation: Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 7 PM in New Delhi. Shinde while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday hailed Mahayuti's historic victory in the Maharashtra elections.

Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra CM on Tuesday. The term of the current assembly ended on November 26.

The suspense around who will be the next chief minister continues. Will it be Bharatiya Janata Party's ( BJP ) Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde will continue? Stay tuned with Republic TV for all the latest updates on Maharashtra government formation.

Discussion on Maharashtra CM face in Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis, Amit Shah and JP Nadda meet.

Meeting between Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Amit Shah concludes

Pictures of Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Shinde meeting Amit Shah

Meeting between Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with Amit Shah underway

Meeting between Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with Amit Shah begins

Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis reach Amit Shah's residence

After staying for a while at NCP's Sunil Tatkare's residence, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde meets Amit Shah

Upon reaching Delhi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar leave Sunil Tatkare's residence

Upon reaching Delhi, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis reached NCP leader Sunil Tatkare's residence. All three leaders have now left to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde reaches Delhi. What next?

Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde reached the national capital and is set to meet PM Modi. However the suspense around who will be the next chief minister continues.

When will Maharashtra CM be declared?

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached Delhi around 9 PM on Thursday and is going to meet PM Modi.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde reaffirms his stand on Maharashtra CM face

Reaffirming his stand on Maharashtra CM face, Eknath Shinde said, “Yesterday I have cleared my stand on the CM face. I have said that there will be no obstacle on the decision of the Chief Minister. We will discuss on every issue.”

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde’s big statemnet ahead of meet with PM Modi

Maharashtra CM: Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the meeting will be regarding the CM face. As he reached Delhi, CM Shinde while speaking to reporters said, “Will discuss it. Sunil Tatkare will also attend the meeting. All will discuss on the CM face of Maharashtra.”

Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi, will meet PM Modi shortly.

Eknath Shinde has reached Delhi, will meet PM Modi shortly.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde leaves for Delhi

Eknath Shinde has just left for the national capital to meet PM Modi. The scheduled meet seems to be have delayed.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Will decide on Maharashtra CM post soon: Fadnavis

While interacting with the media, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated, “Very soon we will have a meeting with our leaders and decide on the CM post.”

Eknath Shinde leaves from his Mumbai's Varsha bungalow for the airport.

Eknath Shinde leaves from his Mumbai's Varsha bungalow for the airport.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Delhi. Decision on Maharashtra CM face likely soon.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Delhi. Decision on Maharashtra CM face likely soon.

Why did Eknath Shinde say he is not the CM?

"I never considered myself as CM but a common man," said Eknath Shinde while addressing yesterday.

Eknath Shinde dropped out of Maharashtra CM race?

Maharashtra CM LIVE Updates: Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde while speaking yesterday had stated, “I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me. I Thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented... Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me. For the past 2-4 days you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed...I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in forming the government (in Maharashtra). You make a decision. BJP's decision is the final. Who is the leader of NDA? PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. So, I called up both of them that there is no problem from our end in forming the government in Maharashtra. You make a decision and we will accept the decision...Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the BJP regarding the CM post, their candidate will be fully supported by Shiv Sena.”

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Fadnavis arrives in Delhi

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives in Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah this evening.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: Fadnavis to be in Delhi, Maharashtra CM decision expected shortly

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi a while ago to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Decision on Maharashtra CM face expected today.

Eknath Shinde's view on Maharashtra CM face

As suspense over the next Maharashtra CM continues, Eknath Shinde begins a press conference. “I have worked for the common man of Maharashtra as a common worker, Eknath Shinde said in a press conference at his Thane residence. I come from a humble background and have worked for the common people of Maharashtra, Shinde said. I have attempted to do everything for common people as I understand the pain of the poor people, a rich man can never understand this. In cooperation with the Mahayuti alliance, I have worked alongside the common person. That is the work of the government and I have tried to accomplish it during my tenure. Bala Saheb Thackeray's vision has always guided me. Thank Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah for making me the Chief Minister. I have got full support during my tenure,” he said.

Maharashtra CM LIVE: When will the Maharashtra CM be announced?

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet PM Modi and HM Amit Shah thereafter the suspense on who will be Maharashtra's CM will likely end.

