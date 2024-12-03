Published 21:57 IST, December 3rd 2024
Mahayuti Swearing-In: Full List of BJP, NCP & Sena Leaders Expected to Take Oath on Dec 5
The Shiv Sena is pushing for its ministers to be sworn in on December 5, alongside the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers.
Maharashtra Govt Formation: The oath-taking ceremony for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers is scheduled for Thursday, December 5. Reports suggest that the Shiv Sena is pushing for its ministers to be sworn in on December 5, alongside the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. According to top sources, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is expected to secure eight ministerial portfolios, including the Urban Development Ministry, while Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to take charge of the Finance Ministry. Sources further clarified that there is no disagreement between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the Chief Minister’s position, which is yet to be officially announced by the Mahayuti alliance.
List of BJP, NCP and Sena Leaders Expected to Take Oath on Dec 5 (As per sources)
From BJP
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Rahul Narvekar
- Atul Save
- Atul Bhatkalkar
- Girish Mahajan
- Ashish Shelar
- Ravindra Chavan
- Sudhir Mungantiwar
- Chandrakant Patil
- Chandrashekhar Bawankule
- Shivendra Raje Bhosale
- Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil
- Madhuri Misal
- Nitesh Rane
- Ganesh Naik
- Mangal Prabhat Lodha
- Jay Kumar Rawal
- Pankaja Munde
From NCP
- Ajit Pawar
- Dharamrao Baba Atmaram
- Dilip Walse Patil
- Hasan Mushrif
- Aditi Tatkare
- Dhananjay Munde
- Chaggan Bhujbal
From Shiv Sena
- Eknath Shinde
- Gulabrao Patil
- Deepak Kesarkar
- Shambhuraje Desai
- Uday Samant
Shinde Likely to Accept Deputy CM Post
Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding the formation of the Maharashtra government is expected to come to an end as sources close to the matter claimed that Eknath Shinde , the Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, has agreed to assume the role of Maharashtra's Deputy CM. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited. The impasse within the Mahayuti alliance appears to have been resolved after a meeting between BJP leader and likely Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The meeting, held at Shinde’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai, lasted for about an hour this evening. It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their earlier discussions in Delhi with NCP chief Ajit Pawar and the BJP’s top brass. Questions arose last week when Shinde made an unanticipated visit to his hometown in Satara, citing health concerns, shortly after his talks with BJP leaders in Delhi.
In the recent Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance achieved a historic victory, winning over 230 seats out of the 288-member Assembly, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a crushing defeat, failing to cross the 50-seat mark.
