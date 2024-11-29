Search icon
  • Maharashtra Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Died Due to Wrong Treatment, 6 Doctors Booked

Published 11:32 IST, November 29th 2024

Maharashtra Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Died Due to Wrong Treatment, 6 Doctors Booked

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar died due to wrong treatment; six doctors have been booked.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5-year-old boy dies due to wrong treatment | Image: Pixabay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against six doctors of a private hospital in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly misleading the father of a child who died under their care, police said on Friday.

The accused doctors also allegedly tampered with the evidence, they said.

According to a release by the police, a 5-year-old kid was admitted to Vedant Hospital in the city’s Sutgirni area on April 26. The boy underwent a surgery at the hospital the same day.

The child died on May 6 after being under treatment for nearly 10 days.

The boy’s father Avinash Aghav has alleged that his son died due to wrong treatment at the hospital. He also claimed that evidence was destroyed and papers related to the treatment were not given to him, the release said.

The complainant has accused the hospital of tampering with the CCTV footage of the premises from April 26 to April 28, the release said.

The doctors – Arjun Pawar, Shaikh Ilyas, Ajay Kale, Abhijit Deshmukh, Tushar Chavhan and Nitin Adhane – were booked on Wednesday for causing death by negligence and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, the release added.

The police release did not explain the time gap between the death of the child and the registration of the case against the doctors. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 11:32 IST, November 29th 2024

