Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:28 IST, December 31st 2024

Mumbai Shocker: 7-Month-Old Foetus Found in Garbage Bin

A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Shocker: 7-Month-Old Foetus Found in Garbage Bin | Image: Pixabay

Mumbai: A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said.

"We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:28 IST, December 31st 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.