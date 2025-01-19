Maharashtra: Three Mowed Down by ST Bus in Beed, Driver Booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three men were mowed down by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Beed district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when a group of youngsters were training for police recruitment near Ghodka Rajuri village in Beed taluka, an official said.

He said the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Parbhani from Beed when it mowed down the three men training on the roadside.

Two others in the group managed to escape unhurt, he said.

The deceased, Subodh More (20), Virat Ghodke (19) and Om Ghodke (20), were residents of Ghodka Rajuri village, the official said.

The trio died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to the district hospital in Beed for further formalities, he said, adding that the bus driver was apprehended and a case was being registered against him.

Following the accident, angry villagers vandalised the state transport bus and demanded jobs for family members of the deceased men in the state transport department, the official said.