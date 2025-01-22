Maharashtra Train Mishap: Karnataka Express Runs Over Several Passengers of Pushpak Express, Videos Surface

Jalgaon: In a tragic incident, at least 11 passengers are feared dead while many others are injured after they were run over by Karnataka express when they got down on the track from another train, reportedly after a chain pulling incident.

As per reports, passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express train in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon district.

Initial reports say that there was a rumour about a fire on the Pushpak Express, which creating a panic among the passengers when somebody pulled the chain. In that rush to get down from the train, when some passengers jumped on the track, they were ran over by another train – Karnataka Express – that was coming from the other side.

Railway officials and other staff have reached the spot.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident. He has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured and condoled the demise of passengers, his office informed.

What Pushpak Express stopped midway and what led to tragedy

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400 km from Mumbai, where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said, without confirming the death toll.

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Visuals from the accident spot showed a few bodies and severed body parts.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks and smoke inside one of the general coaches of Pushpak Express due to either `hot axle' or `brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing," a senior railway official told PTI.

"Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon.

An Accident Relief Train has been dispatched to the spot from Bhusaval, and Central Railway is making all efforts to provide medical aid to the injured passengers, an official statement said.

Government and private hospitals in the area have been instructed to be ready to treat injured passengers, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X.