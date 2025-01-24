Maharashtra Village Holds Fair Dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi to Mark Republic Day

Latur: While most villages organise fairs dedicated to gods and local deities, residents of Ujed in Maharashtra's Latur district have been organising an annual fair in honour of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the Republic Day for the last 70 years.

The three-day 'Gandhibaba Jatra' is organised at Shirur Anantpal tehsil starting January 25.

The entire village is enveloped in pure and unbridled energy for three days, with streets adorned with vibrant flags and colourful 'rangolis' drawn in front of every house.

For the past 70 years, inspired by a heartfelt reverence for the father of the nation, Ujed residents have celebrated Republic Day with this fair.

Nandini Jadhav, the sarpanch of Ujed village, on Friday, led a procession to bring Gandhiji's bust, which stands in the gram panchayat office, to the village square.

The fair will feature agricultural exhibitions, competitions for children, wrestling matches and cultural programmes.

Talking about the origins of this unique event, fair committee president Anant Jadhav said earlier the village would organise fairs dedicated to Lord Shiva and Moiddinsab Khadri. However, this was discontinued in 1948, and Ujed did not hold such an event till 1954.

He said that in 1955, village elders decided to organise a fair which would not be on religious lines, and came up with the idea to celebrate the legacy of Gandhiji on Republic Day to promote the values of unity, peace and harmony that he stood for.

The fair has since become an annual feature in the village, barring the two years of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"Gandhibaba Jatra is probably the first fair in the country dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, and aligning the event with the Republic Day has added to its significance," Anant Jadhav said.

He said the fair will conclude on January 27 with a wrestling competition, which is a highlight that attracts several people from the surrounding villages as well.