'When You Try To Destabilise Indian Economy...': Mahesh Jethmalani After Hindenburg Shuts Operations

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and other prominent legal experts have strongly criticised Hindenburg Research's decision to disband, branding it a 'run for cover' in light of alleged connections to financier George Soros.

The move has sparked accusations of economic terrorism, with experts arguing that it is part of a broader scheme to destabilise markets.

On Hindenburg Research's disbanding, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, “Either he has already been sounded out by investigating authorities in the US or he fears that he will be investigated for his role in the attempt to shake India's economy by bare hammering of Adani shares.”

"He was being used probably by the democratic deep-state controlled by George Soros. He has now made a run for cover. When you try to destabilise an economy, it is economic terrorism. Given the fact that it was George Soros who was behind this attempted economic devastation of India, the signal seems to be that we can control you by controlling your economy," he said.

Advocate PR Ramesh, a prominent lawyer, (expert in SEBI matter) provided his expert opinion on the Hindenburg issue, particularly focusing on SEBI regulations and the ongoing investigation.

He stated, “The show-cause notice issued by SEBI and the ongoing investigations could have played a role in the shutdown of Hindenburg Research. It is crucial for authorities to thoroughly investigate whether there was any conspiracy to deliberately destabilise Indian markets.”

He further emphasized the importance of the Indian Supreme Court's intervention, adding, “Fortunately, the Indian Supreme Court took the correct stand, which ultimately helped protect the stability of Indian markets from further damage.”

Prominent Criminal lawyer Ashish Dixit has expressed concerns over the actions of Hindenburg Research, calling their behaviour "intriguing" and stressing the need for a thorough investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Dixit believes that Hindenburg's actions reflect a coordinated effort to destabilise the Indian market and economy. He urged authorities to probe the role of individuals and organisations that may have been involved in perpetuating such practices, emphasising the importance of uncovering the full extent of the manipulation.

Dixit further called for international cooperation in the investigation, stating that law enforcement agencies, with the assistance of global crime investigation bodies, should examine the situation closely.