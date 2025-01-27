Published 23:56 IST, January 27th 2025
Major Administrative Reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh: 42 IAS Officers Transferred
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 42 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including collectors and chief executive officers of several districts. The general administration department of the state government on Monday issued a transfer notification. In the new transfer list, several IAS have been assigned new responsibilities in various departments. Among the officers, who have been transferred:
- Bharat Yadav, Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and Commissioner of the Urban Administration Department has been appointed as the Managing Director of MPRDC.
- Sibi Chakraborty M has taken over Yadav's responsibilities.
- Avinash Lavania, MPRDC Managing Director, has been given a new posting in the Electricity Company Jabalpur.
District Collector Transfers:
1. Neha Marwa: Dindori Collector
2. Vivek Regional: Tikamgarh Collector
3. Satish Kumar S: Satna Collector
4. Kishore Kumar Kanyal: Guna Collector
5. Arun Kumar Vishwakarma: Raisen Collector
6. Rishabh Gupta: Khandwa Collector
7. Bhavya Mittal: Khargone Collector
8. Harsh Singh: Burhanpur Collector
9. Rituraj: Dewas Collector
10. Arpit Verma: Shivpuri Collector
11. Balaguru K: Sehore Collector
12. Guncha Sanovar: Barwani Collector
Other notable transfers include:
- Arvind Kumar Dubey, appointed Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister
- Karmaveer Sharma, Khargone Collector, appointed Commissioner cum Director Food Civil Supplies
- Praveen Singh, Sehore Collector, appointed Director Public Health
Updated 23:56 IST, January 27th 2025