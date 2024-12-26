Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Major IPS Shuffle in Delhi: 11 Officers Transferred, Key Districts Get New DCPs | Full List

Published 15:30 IST, December 26th 2024

Major IPS Shuffle in Delhi: 11 Officers Transferred, Key Districts Get New DCPs | Full List

In a major Delhi police shuffle, Lt. Gov. VK Saxena transfers DCPs of three districts and 4 ADCPs ahead of the assembly elections, effective immediately.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: In a major shuffle in the Delhi police, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of three districts and four Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police currently posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect ahead of assembly elections.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, is pleased to order the transfer/posting of the following IPS/DANIPS officers, presently posted in Delhi police, with immediate effect of Police Establishment Board," Home Department's official notice read.

A total of 11 police officers have been transferred, including Abhishek Dhania (DCP North-West to DCP East), Apporva Gupta (DCP East to DCP Crime), Bhisham Singh (DCP Crime to DCP North-West), Rakesh Paweria (DCP North-East to DCP Headquarters), and Ashish Kumar Mishra (DCP Central to DCP North-East), among others.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:30 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News
PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youths with Skills in Emerging Technologies
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.