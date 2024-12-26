Published 15:30 IST, December 26th 2024
Major IPS Shuffle in Delhi: 11 Officers Transferred, Key Districts Get New DCPs | Full List
In a major Delhi police shuffle, Lt. Gov. VK Saxena transfers DCPs of three districts and 4 ADCPs ahead of the assembly elections, effective immediately.
New Delhi: In a major shuffle in the Delhi police, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of three districts and four Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police currently posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect ahead of assembly elections.
"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, is pleased to order the transfer/posting of the following IPS/DANIPS officers, presently posted in Delhi police, with immediate effect of Police Establishment Board," Home Department's official notice read.
A total of 11 police officers have been transferred, including Abhishek Dhania (DCP North-West to DCP East), Apporva Gupta (DCP East to DCP Crime), Bhisham Singh (DCP Crime to DCP North-West), Rakesh Paweria (DCP North-East to DCP Headquarters), and Ashish Kumar Mishra (DCP Central to DCP North-East), among others.
