Major IPS Shuffle in Delhi: 11 Officers Transferred, Key Districts Get New DCPs | Full List

New Delhi: In a major shuffle in the Delhi police, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday transferred Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) of three districts and four Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police currently posted in Delhi Police with immediate effect ahead of assembly elections.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, is pleased to order the transfer/posting of the following IPS/DANIPS officers, presently posted in Delhi police, with immediate effect of Police Establishment Board," Home Department's official notice read.