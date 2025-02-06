Major Raid Conducted by STF Assam Leads to Arrest of Illegal Arms Carriers and Recovery of Weapons

Guwahati: In a significant operation on the wee hours of February 6, a unit of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, led of Satyendra Singh Hazari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, conducted a successful raid in Dhekiajuli. The team raided the residence of Matibur Rahman in Harasatapu, Muslim Chapori and recovered a cache of illegal weapons and other weapons. The operation, aimed at curbing illegal arms activities in the region, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals.

The raid, which was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs, led to the arrest of Matibur Rahman (26), son of late Jahar Ali, a resident of Harshetapur, Muslim Chapori. Alongside him, two other individuals were taken into custody: Julfikar Ali (32), also the son of late Jahar Ali, and Sohidul Islam (30), son of Kuddus Ali, a resident of Upor Panbari, Dhekiajuli. All three suspects are believed to be involved in illegal arms trafficking and other unlawful activities.

During the operation, the STF team recovered a significant haul of illegal items, including one HK-33 assault rifle, 30 rounds of 5.56x45mm ammunition, three mobile phones, a Bolero car bearing registration number AS12 U 9887, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle with registration number AS12 AF 7217. The seized items are suspected to be linked to criminal activities in the region.

Following the raid, the apprehended individuals and the recovered items were handed over to the Dhekiajuli Police Station for further legal proceedings. The STF has emphasised the importance of such operations in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens in Assam.