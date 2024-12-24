Male Govt Teacher Gets Maternity Leave in Bihar, Enjoys Week-Long Holiday

Patna: In a shocking incident, a male government teacher in Bihar got maternity leave sanctioned from the authorities and went on to enjoy a week-long holiday.

Officials said that the teacher Jitendra Kumar Singh leave got approved due to a technical glitch.

The bizarre incident came to light when users of a portal, set up for government teachers applying for leave online, saved a screenshot and posted it on social media.

‘Nothing More Than Technical Error’

However, authorities claim it was a "technical error" which would be set right and there was nothing to smell a rat.

"It is a case of wrongful entry in the leave application format. The error is technical and will be rectified," Archana Kumari, the education officer in charge of Mahua block in Vaishali district, where the teacher, Jitendra Kumar Singh, is posted.

The official agreed that maternity leaves were granted only to women, but pointed out that "even males get 'pitritva avakash' (paternity leave) to look after their newborns".

"We will find out the details of this instance which has been brought to our notice," she said.

Archana Kumari said that some teachers have complained of their earned leaves being deducted even though they had applied for casual leaves.