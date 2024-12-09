Mamata Banerjee Ridicules Bangladeshi Leaders' Claim, Says ‘India Will Have Lollipop?’

New Delhi, India: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissed provocative remarks made by a Bangladeshi politician about the country’s supposed claims over parts of India, including Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Speaking in the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee called for calm and unity, urging citizens not to react to divisive rhetoric.

“Will Indians just have lollipops when external forces try to occupy our land?” Banerjee said, taking a dig at the remarks made by a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader.

She reassured that her government would stand firmly behind any decision taken by India’s central government and urged people to maintain peace.

Mocking the claims, Banerjee emphasized the importance of peace and solidarity.

"The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus, Muslims, and all communities. We must work together to ensure the situation in West Bengal does not worsen," she said. Banerjee also lauded West Bengal's role as the first state to organize collective, cross-community protests against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

She condemned the divisive rhetoric from Bangladesh, noting that even imams in West Bengal had spoken out against the remarks. Stressing the importance of mutual harmony, she urged political rivals and media houses to act responsibly.

"West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh that we will ban your telecast. But please act responsibly in the interest of our state. If trouble breaks out here, it will affect everyone," she warned.

Banerjee also reaffirmed her party’s alignment with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on foreign policy matters. “Our foreign secretary is in Bangladesh for talks. Let us not speak out of turn. We are responsible citizens, and our country is united,” she said, referring to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s ongoing discussions with Bangladeshi officials.

Foreign Secretary’s Dhaka Visit

Vikram Misri, India’s Foreign Secretary, met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin and Bangladesh Interim Govt. Head Md. Yunus in Dhaka on Monday.