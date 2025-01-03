Published 17:21 IST, January 3rd 2025
Mamata Wants West Bengal To Become Like Bangladesh: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams TMC Chief over BSF Remarks
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that CM Mamata Banerjee wants West Bengal and nearby regions to become similar to Bangladesh.
Kolkata: Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the Border Security Force (BSF), Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that the Trinamool Congress chief wants West Bengal and nearby regions to become similar to Bangladesh.
Giriraj Singh said that Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas are being settled in West Bengal only with the help of Mamata Banerjee.
‘Mamata Wants Bengal To Become Bangladesh’
"Mamata Banerjee wants to make West Bengal like Bangladesh. That is why she is accusing the BSF, which protects the country on the border. Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas are being settled in West Bengal, and their number now surpass those of the local Muslim population,” Giriraj Singh told reporters.
Challenges Mamata To Implement NRC
“If she has some courage, she should implement NRC and CAA in West Bengal," Giriraj Singh said.
Mamata Alleges BSF Facilitating Cross-Border Infiltration
Earlier, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BSF was facilitating the entry of militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh into the state.
Chief Minister also said that TMC will hold a protest if BSF does not stop facilitating the cross-border infiltration.
"The border is guarded by the BSF, not by TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. This is an inside job by the BSF and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," she said.
