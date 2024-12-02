Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man, 41, Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Mother-in-law for Intervening in Couple's Fight

Published 14:56 IST, December 2nd 2024

Man, 41, Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Mother-in-law for Intervening in Couple's Fight

Joseph had hired an auto to take Kamini for an outing on Sunday, but she refused, leading to a heated altercation between the couple, Srivastava said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image used for representation | Image: PTI representation

Kanpur: A 41-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing his wife over suspected infidelity and his mother-in-law, who tried to intervene in the couple's fight, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Chakeri area's Friends colony when Joseph Peter alias Badal, hailing from Bulandshahr district, killed Kamini Singh (39) and her mother Pushpa (62), they said.

The accused suspected that his wife, who worked at a private canteen, had an extra-marital affair with a man from Delhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rajesh Srivastava told PTI.

Joseph had hired an auto to take Kamini for an outing on Sunday, but she refused, leading to a heated altercation between the couple, Srivastava said.

In a fit of rage, Joseph hit Kamini on her neck with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in her death, he said.

He also killed his mother-in-law by striking her with an iron stick on the head, after she tried to intervene in the couple's dispute, the DCP said.

Their neighbour called the police after hearing shrieks from Joseph's house, the DCP said, adding that police found Kamini and Pushpa lying dead in a pool of blood upon reaching there.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:56 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.