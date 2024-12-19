Search icon
  • Mumbai Speedboat Tragedy: Man and Child Still Missing, Search Op Underway

Published 11:59 IST, December 19th 2024

Mumbai Speedboat Tragedy: Man and Child Still Missing, Search Op Underway

Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man and Child Still Missing in Mumbai Speedboat Tragedy | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

Updated 11:59 IST, December 19th 2024

