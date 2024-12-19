Mumbai Speedboat Tragedy: Man and Child Still Missing, Search Op Underway

Mumbai: Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.