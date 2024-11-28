Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Arrested for Rape, Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman in Gujarat Revealed as Serial Killer

Published 04:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Man Arrested for Rape, Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman in Gujarat Revealed as Serial Killer

A man accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Gujarat has been arrested, revealing shocking details of at least 4 other murders

Reported by: Digital Desk
सांकेतिक फोटो | Image: Freepik

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Ahmedabad, a man accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Gujarat has been arrested, revealing shocking details of at least four other murders across multiple states in less than a month, mostly on trains. The accused, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, has reportedly confessed to the crimes including robbing and killing on trains. 

The accused identified as Rahul Karamveer Jat (31), was arrested on November 24 at Vapi Railway Station in Gujarat's Valsad district after a massive search involving police units from various states and scanning of at least 2,000 CCTV cameras across several Gujarat districts. He confessed to the crimes, which included loot and murder on trains and at railway stations in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

The investigation began when the Valsad district police found the woman's body near Udvada railway station on November 14. Forensic examination revealed rape, and CCTV footage showed Jat wearing the same clothes recovered from the crime scene.

Further probe revealed Jat's involvement in multiple murders, including:

  • Loot and murder of a woman on a train near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana (November 23)
  • Rape and murder of a woman on a train near Solapur railway station in Maharashtra (October)
  • Stabbing an elderly man to death on Katihar Express train near Howrah railway station in West Bengal
  • The murder of a train passenger in Mulki, Karnataka

Jat was previously lodged in Jodhpur central jail for robbery and was released earlier this year. He has 13 FIRs registered against him and was disowned by his family after quitting his studies in Class 5.

Further investigation into the matter is being conducted. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 04:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.