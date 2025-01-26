Man Arrested In Amritsar For Vandalism Attempt On BR Ambedkar Statue Near Golden Temple

Amritsar: The Amritsar police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple. As per the police sources, the motive behind the attempt is not known yet. The police have registered a case against the accused and are interrogating him.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous act" which has hurt the sentiments of millions. He demanded stern action against the man and a thorough inquiry to ascertain the motive.

"Strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar ji’s statue at the Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let's stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society," Badal stated in a post on X.

Earlier today, AIG Amritsar Jagjit Singh Walia had said that a few miscreants tried to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue at Town Hall in Punjab's Amritsar on Republic Day.