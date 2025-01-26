Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Man Arrested In Amritsar For Vandalism Attempt On BR Ambedkar Statue Near Golden Temple

Published 23:47 IST, January 26th 2025

Man Arrested In Amritsar For Vandalism Attempt On BR Ambedkar Statue Near Golden Temple

The Amritsar police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Arrested In Amritsar For Vandalism Attempt On BR Ambedkar Statue Near Golden Temple | Image: X

Amritsar: The Amritsar police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple. As per the police sources, the motive behind the attempt is not known yet. The police have registered a case against the accused and are interrogating him. 

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous act" which has hurt the sentiments of millions. He demanded stern action against the man and a thorough inquiry to ascertain the motive.

"Strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate the statue of  Dr BR Ambedkar ji’s statue at the Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sentiments of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let's stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society," Badal stated in a post on X.

Earlier today, AIG Amritsar Jagjit Singh Walia had said that a few miscreants tried to tamper with BR Ambedkar's statue at Town Hall in Punjab's Amritsar on Republic Day.

"The motive behind the incident is yet to be found out," Walia said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:47 IST, January 26th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: