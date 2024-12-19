Search icon
Published 18:54 IST, December 19th 2024

Man Beaten to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death after an altercation with a person in Athai village here, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Beaten to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Image: Representational

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man was brutally beaten to death after an altercation with a person in Athai village here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, Mona, had an altercation with Buddhan.

Buddhan who allegedly attacked Mona with an iron rod and killed him, the brother alleged.

Additional SP (Crime) Prashant Kumar told reporters that a case has been registered against Buddhan under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS and he has been arrested.

The iron rod used in the crime has also been recovered, he added, adding that a detailed probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the attack. 

Updated 18:54 IST, December 19th 2024

