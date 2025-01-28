Man Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling In Haryana

Chandigarh: A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Haryana’s Mitrol village on suspicion of cattle smuggling. According to the police, the victim, identified as Yusuf, was a cattle rearer and ran a milk business. He had purchased a milch animal and its calf on Friday evening and was transporting them home when he was attacked.

On information, the Haryana police shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. Based on the preliminary inquiry and based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, the police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe.

As per the police, Yusuf was riding a bike, followed by a tempo carrying the animals. On their way, they reached Mitrol village, where a group of people stopped the tempo, accusing the driver of smuggling the animals. As per the claims, despite the driver's denial, the people tricked him into calling Yusuf, who was then beaten badly on the spot.

The police stated that Yusuf was rushed to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint filed by Yusuf's family, who alleged that 'gau rakshaks' (cow vigilantes) were behind the fatal attack.