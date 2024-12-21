Man Blinded With Itching Powder, Robbed Of Rs 8.5 Lakh In Delhi

New Delhi: A man allegedly threw itching powder into the eyes of a gas agency manager and robbed him of his bag containing about Rs 8.5 lakh in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi on Saturday.

The victim, Vinay Tiwari, was going to deposit the money in a bank on Saturday afternoon when the incident occurred.

Vinay Tiwari, who works as a manager of two gas godowns, said he collected Rs 8,45,000 from his workplace and was going to deposit the cash at HDFC Bank near Ramdev Chowk on his bike, police said in a statement.

"Suddenly he felt some foreign substance in his eyes, causing irritation. As he rubbed his eyes, he noticed that the bag containing cash was missing from the handle of his motorcycle," it said.