Man Body Found Near Under-Construction Metro Line in Thane
The body of an unidentified man was discovered near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening.
Man Body Found Near Under-Construction Metro Line in Thane | Image: PTI
Thane: The body of an unidentified man was discovered near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening, according to the police.
Some passers-by spotted the body near the Golden Nest locality and informed the police.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
