Published 20:09 IST, January 28th 2025

Man Body Found Near Under-Construction Metro Line in Thane

The body of an unidentified man was discovered near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Body Found Near Under-Construction Metro Line in Thane | Image: PTI

Thane: The body of an unidentified man was discovered near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

Some passers-by spotted the body near the Golden Nest locality and informed the police.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

