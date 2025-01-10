Search icon
Published 10:28 IST, January 10th 2025

Man Booked for Abetting Wife’s Suicide in Palghar District

Police have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, a 39-year-old doctor, an official said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man booked for abetting wife’s suicide in Palghar district | Image: X

Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife, a 39-year-old doctor, an official said on Friday.

Citing the complaint against the man, police said he worked on a cargo ship but never stayed with his wife at their Vasai home, on the outskirts of Mumbai, when he was off-duty.

The wife recently confronted the man after learning that he allegedly had an extramarital affair. Since then, the accused used to harass her, the woman’s family said in their complaint.

The woman hanged herself from the ceiling of their home on January 6, the official said, adding that her family submitted certain documents to substantiate their claims that the husband had pushed her to take the extreme step.  

Updated 10:28 IST, January 10th 2025

