Man Burnt Alive as Car Erupts in Flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Days Before His Marriage | Video
Eyewitness videos have emerged online, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Delhi: A man was charred to death after his car caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur on Friday night. The victim, identified as Anil, was on his way to distribute wedding invitations for his upcoming marriage, scheduled for February 14.
Anil was a resident of Delhi but originally hailed from Nawada in Greater Noida. According to police reports, he was burned to death inside his Wagon R car. Eyewitness videos have emerged online, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Anil's elder brother, Sumit, shared that Anil had left in the afternoon to distribute wedding cards but did not return by evening. "We tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. Around 11–11:30 pm, the police informed us about the accident and said Anil was in the hospital," he said.
Yogesh, Anil's brother-in-law, expressed his grief, stating, "Anil and I worked together. He was supposed to marry my sister on February 14. We received the tragic news last night. We still don’t know what caused the fire."
