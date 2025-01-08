Man Discovered Alive 17 Years After 'Murder'; 4 Convicts Served Jail Time

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, a man who was reported dead 17 years ago has been found alive in Jhansi. Four men, including his paternal uncle and brothers, had served jail terms for his alleged murder.

The case of death and life came to light when Jhansi Police discovered a person registered as "dead" in Bihar Police records. While the uncle is now deceased, the three brothers are currently out on bail.

Jhansi Police, during a patrol on January 6, came across a man and, upon questioning, learned he had been living in the village for the past six months. He was identified as Nathuni Pal, a 50-year-old resident of Deoria, Bihar.

Further investigation revealed that the man lives alone and had recently returned to Jhansi. "My parents died when I was a child, and my wife left me long back. It has been around 16 years since I last visited my home in Bihar," he said.

The case dates back to 2009 or earlier when Nathuni Pal went missing from his home. His maternal uncle filed a complaint against another uncle and four brothers, accusing them of stealing Pal's land and murdering him.

Satendra Pal, one of the brothers accused of the alleged murder, said, "My youngest sibling, who is in the police, was also named but after pleading with the Deputy Inspector General, his name was removed from the FIR."

"My father, I and two brothers served eight months each in jail. Currently, we are out on bail," he added.

Satendra Pal broke into tears when he that learnt Mr Pal was alive. "We are finally free of the taint of murder," he said. The case is still in court.