Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:02 IST, December 9th 2024

Man Held From Gujarat For Sending Lewd Message to Teenage Girl

A 20-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat by Maharashtra police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from Mira Road area in Thane.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Held From Gujarat For Sending Lewd Message to Teenage Girl | Image: Representational

Thane: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat by Maharashtra police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from Mira Road area in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was registered by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police after the girl received an obscene message on her Instagram account in the last week of November, a police officer said.

The Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police traced the sender of the message to Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The accused sent the message using the mobile phone of his brother-in-law, frustrated by the recent cancellation of his engagement due to his inappropriate behaviour, the police officer said.

He was arrested on Friday under sections 78 (Stalking), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:02 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.