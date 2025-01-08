Published 12:33 IST, January 8th 2025
Man Held With Rs 11.22 Lakh Drugs in Thane
A 39-year-old man arrested after seizing the banned MD drug powder valued at Rs 11.22 lakh from his possession in Thane
- India News
- 1 min read
Thane: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after seizing the banned MD drug powder valued at Rs 11.22 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the crime unit team apprehended the accused, Ahmad Shakil Ahmed Mallik alias Sonu, on Monday evening when he arrived near a lodge at Kanheri in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Salil Bhosle said.
The police found 110 gm of MD powder during a search of his belongings, he said.
During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had obtained the contraband from a Bhiwandi resident named Ravish, the official said.
The Bhiwandi police registered a case against Mallik under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a search was on for the person named by him, he added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:33 IST, January 8th 2025