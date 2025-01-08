Man Held With Rs 11.22 Lakh Drugs in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after seizing the banned MD drug powder valued at Rs 11.22 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime unit team apprehended the accused, Ahmad Shakil Ahmed Mallik alias Sonu, on Monday evening when he arrived near a lodge at Kanheri in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Salil Bhosle said.

The police found 110 gm of MD powder during a search of his belongings, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had obtained the contraband from a Bhiwandi resident named Ravish, the official said.