Man Posing as IPS Officer Arrested In Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Etah: A man impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested in Jalesar area here, an official statement said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Hemant Pratap Singh Bundela, from Kotwali Naka area in Lalitpur district.

Police said that accused had come to settle a dispute while posing as an IPS officer.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Raghav said that doubts were raised after his suspicious behaviour.

He was arrested on Saturday after his suspicious behaviour raised doubts, the SHO said.

Police said the accused was wearing a khaki uniform, however, seeing his mismatched attire led to suspicions.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in the matter, officials said.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to impersonate a retired IPS officer to intervene in an investigation against his businessman friend in Delhi.

Anil Katyal, a resident of Delhi's posh Greater Kailash-1 locality, claimed that he was a retired IPS officer (1979 batch) of Manipur cadre. He said that has served in key positions such as Director General of Police, an Intelligence Bureau officer and an advisor to the Union Home Ministry.