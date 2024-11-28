Published 18:02 IST, November 28th 2024
Man Selling Child Sexual Abuse Videos Nabbed In West Bengal, Police Busts Network
In a success for law enforcement agencies, an operation by the SHE Cyber Lab of Telangana's Women Safety Wing resulted in the arrest of a man in West Bengal.
Hyderabad: In a success for law enforcement agencies, an operation by the SHE Cyber Lab of Telangana's Women Safety Wing resulted in the arrest of a man in West Bengal for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), an official statement said on Thursday.
Following a report from Telangana's Women Safety Wing, a West Bengal police team raided the Mongaldihi area in Birbhum district, apprehending the suspect and seizing his mobile phone.
Gang Selling Child Sexual Abuse Videos Busted
The accused mobile contained over 1,000 videos of child pornography.
According to the official, the accused revealed that there is a network of 46 individuals linked to the him through CSAM purchases.
The investigation revealed that the accused was actively distributing these videos through various private digital channels and message groups.
Monitoring of Cyber Network Led To Success
Police revealed that the network was first uncovered through routine cyber patrols, utilizing OSINT tools and specialized cyber lab resources to detect suspicious online activities, particularly those involving crimes against women and children.
The SHE Cyber Lab has identified 180 leads related to CSAM and shared 65 intelligence reports with police departments across 13 states in India. As a result, 20 FIRs have been filed, leading to the arrest of 21 individuals.
Furthermore, the SHE Cyber Lab aids various departments by providing data analytics to help trace victims and perpetrators, while also offering cyber forensic support to investigators throughout the state. The lab's primary focus is on tracking and investigating CSAM cases, addressing global concerns over crimes targeting women and children, according to officials.
