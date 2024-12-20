Man Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Narela Over Financial Dispute

New Delhi: In Outer North Delhi's Narela, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apartment on Friday over an alleged monetary dispute. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that a case of murder has been registered and three suspects have been nabbed. The police are questioning them to ascertain the truth.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Himanshu, who was found dead inside the flat he had been staying in for the past four months with his friend Sumit Kaushik.

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 6.28 pm. According to preliminary investigations, Himanshu was attacked and stabbed by four individuals, identified as Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri and Ashish," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the complainant witnessed the incident and stated that the accused arrived at the apartment around 6 pm, attacked Himanshu and fled the scene.

The motive behind the murder appears to be linked to a financial dispute, he said.

"Ravi allegedly borrowed Rs 45,000 from Sumit Kaushik and failed to return it. Himanshu had reportedly visited Ravi's residence in Safiyabad and threatened his family, demanding repayment. Seeking revenge, Ravi, along with his accomplices, orchestrated the attack," he added.