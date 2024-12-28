Man Strangled to Death During Clash Between Families; 2 Women Among 5 Held

Mumbai: A 50-year-old brother of a civic contractor was allegedly strangled to death during a clash between two families in Mumbai's Kurla area, following which five persons have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Match Factory Lane at Hussaini Compound in Kurla west on Friday morning, an official said The complainant in the case, Ishaq Abbas Beig, is a contractor in the Solid Waste Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A local citizen, Rubina, often complained against Beig in the BMC alleging that his employees did not work properly. As a result, Beig and Rubina would often engage in altercation, he said.

"On the day of the incident, BMC officials reached the Hussaini Compound on Rubina's complaint. Soon, Beig also came to the place with his brother and others, and an argument broke out between him and Rubina's family members. In a fit of rage, two accused from Rubina's side strangled Beig's brother Kasam, resulting in his death," he added.

Beig then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, based on which a case of murder was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.