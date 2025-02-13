Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend

Muzaffarnagar: Rajat Kumar, the man from Uttar Pradesh who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s life after a road accident in 2022, has reportedly attempted suicide along with his girlfriend.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Buchha Basti, a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, on Sunday.

On February 9, Kumar and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, allegedly consumed poison after their families opposed their marriage due to caste differences. While Kumar is battling for his life in the hospital, his girlfriend died during treatment.

Police stated that the couple attempted to end their lives after their families arranged their marriages elsewhere due to caste differences.

Girlfriend’s Family Alleges Kidnapping

The girl’s family has accused Kumar of kidnapping and poisoning their daughter. The police have registered a case following the complaint.

Who Is Rajat Kumar?

Kumar became a household name after rescuing cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal accident in 2022. The accident occurred when Pant was traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand, and his Mercedes car crashed into a divider before catching fire.