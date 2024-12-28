Man Jumps Out Moments Before Tempo Skids, Falls Into Valley In Manali, Chilling Video Surface

Manali: A chilling video has surfaced on social media that captures moments before a man jumps out of a tempo truck moments before it rolls down a snowy road in Himachal Pradesh 's Manali and slips into the Solang Valley.

The video captures the vehicle beginning to slip on the slippery road as it was snowing severely in town. The driver quickly stepped out of the moving truck, narrowly averting a fatal fall. He also attempted to stop the truck as shown in the video, but even he was seen slipping on the road. Within seconds, the truck had fallen into the valley.

A similar event occurred earlier this month when a Mahindra Thar skidded off the snow-covered road near the Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley. The driver managed to get out of the moving vehicle.

Manali Truck Viral Video

Snowfall in Himachal

Snowfall continues to blanket Himachal Pradesh, with 23 roads—including 4 main roads—currently blocked. Additionally, electricity has been affected at 51 points, causing disruptions in the region.

Due to heavy snowfall, many vehicles are stuck from Solang Nallah to the Atal Tunnel in Manali. Police officials have reached the spot and are carrying out a rescue operation to evacuate the vehicles.

As per the state's meteorological department, light to moderate snowfall in mid and high hills of the state is very likely to occur on December 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Light rainfall will also occur in the plains and low hills of the state during the period.

Weather will remain dry across the state on December 30 and 31 while light snowfall and rain will continue in mid and high hills on January 1.