Download the all-new Republic app:
  Manipur: 4 Armed Men Arrested In Churachandpur On Charges Of Extortion

Published 18:38 IST, December 13th 2024

Manipur: 4 Armed Men Arrested In Churachandpur On Charges Of Extortion

Four armed men were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district on charges of extortion, police said on Friday. The arrests were made in a joint operation by the district police and the Assam Rifles from near Songpi village on Thursday night, they said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four Armed Men Arrested In Churachandpur In Manipal On Charges Of Extortion. | Image: Manipur Police

Churachandpur: Four armed men were arrested in Manipur 's Churachandpur district on charges of extortion, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the district police and the Assam Rifles from near Songpi village on Thursday night, they said.

Those arrested were trying to extort money from the locals, they added.

The accused were identified as Doujaithang (42) of Tuibong village, Kamminlian (34) of Mata village, Malsom (20) of HQ Veng, and Thangsiam Haokip (27) of S Toljang village, police said.

Among the arms and ammunition seized from them were an MA1 MK.I assault rifle, an air gun, an AK rifle with 10 magazines, a 7.62 mm SLR with eight magazines, a 5.56 mm rifle with 20 magazines, and a 12-bore gun. An SUV without any number plate was also seized.

A case was filed at the Churachandpur police station under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. 

Updated 18:39 IST, December 13th 2024

Assam Manipur

