Published 09:30 IST, December 11th 2024

Manipur: 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed, 2 Arrested

Forty-five acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed at Phungyar in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and two persons arrested.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur | Image: representative

Imphal: Forty-five acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed at Phungyar in Manipur’s Ukhrul district and two persons arrested, police said on Wednesday.

A combined team of the Ukhrul police, the BSF, forest department and the district administration carried out the operation in the Mapithel hill range on Tuesday, they said.

Two persons identified as Letkhohao Haokip (37) and Hegou Khongsai (30) were arrested from the spot for their alleged involvement in the illegal cultivation, the officials said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the team for the operation.

“War on Drugs Intensifies; 45 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation Destroyed,” he said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 09:30 IST, December 11th 2024

