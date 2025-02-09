Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  Manipur Assembly Session Put On Hold After CM N Biren Singh's Resignation

Published 19:06 IST, February 9th 2025

Manipur Assembly Session Put On Hold After CM N Biren Singh's Resignation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur Assembly Session Put On Hold After CM N Biren Singh's Resignation | Image: PTI

Imphal: The Manipur Assembly Budget session has been announced suspended soon after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday. According to the officials, the assembly session will take place after the next Chief Minister will take over. Sources claimed that the new CM for Manipur is likely to be announced on Monday. 

 

Updated 19:06 IST, February 9th 2025

