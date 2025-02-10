Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns After 21 Months: Is President's Rule Next Step for the State? Here's What We Know

Imphal: N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur on Sunday evening stepped down from the post, nearly two months after the ethnic violence broke out in the state that has claimed 250 lives. His resignation paves the way for a leadership change in the northeastern state, amid growing discontent within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress threatening a no-confidence motion.

Singh resigned following meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi. The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh.

In his resignation letter to the Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, N Biren Singh stated, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interest of every single Manipuri."

Is President’s Rule the Next Step in Manipur?

After accepting N Biren Singh's resignation, the governor and his council of ministers have requested him to remain in office until alternative arrangements are made.

Currently, there is no clear indication whether the BJP will appoint a new Chief Minister. However, BJP leader Sambit Patra is currently camping in Manipur.

Media reports suggest that the BJP aims to avoid imposing President's rule in the state. Additionally, it has been reported that Governor Bhalla has instructed Biren Singh to refrain from making any policy decisions while serving as caretaker CM.

Biren Singh Lists Out Reasons For Quitting CM Post

The BJP leader in his letter to the Governor listed out five reasons for quitting the post. He wrote, “To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years. To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of illegal immigrants. To continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism. To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied. Time-bound and faster border, which is underway."

Following Singh's resignation, the Manipur Assembly Budget session has been suspended. Officials have confirmed that the session will resume once a new Chief Minister is appointed, with sources indicating that an announcement could come as early as Monday.

The party is expected to convene meetings with top leaders to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister.

Manipur Congress Announced To Move No-Confidence

Singh’s resignation comes following the announcement made by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra that his party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the upcoming Assembly session. As per several reports, nine MLAs had skipped a meeting that was called by Biren Singh at Imphal on Saturday.

"Brahmastra Missile will surely hit one of the Double Engine! Congress party set to move No Confidence Motion anytime soon," Meghachandra posted on X.

Singh's resignation came a day before the scheduled commencement of the Assembly session.

Following his resignation, the Manipur governor called off the Assembly session and announced that the previous order issued on January 24, which had scheduled the Assembly session to commence on February 10, had been deemed "null and void".

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby order that the previous directive to summon the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has yet to commence, is hereby declared null and void with immediate effect,” read the notice issued by Assembly secretary K. Meghajit Singh.

According to an official statement issued by Raj Bhawan, the resignation of Biren Singh has been accepted, and he has been asked to continue in office till alternative arrangements are made.

In the 2022 elections, BJP registered victory on 32 seats in the 60-seat Assembly, securing a majority on its own.

Biren Singh ‘Almost’ Resigned in 2023

In 2023, N Biren Singh clarified the speculation surrounding his resignation following ethnic clashes in the state. Singh mentioned he decided against giving his resignation at the very last moment after being persuaded by his supporters to not take this step.

On June 30, 2023, thousands of supporters gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence in Imphal to prevent Biren Singh from meeting the governor and taking this eventual step, as claimed by many of his supporters.