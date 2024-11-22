Manipur Violence: Centre Dispatches 90 Additional Security Force Troops to Northeastern State

Imphal: The central government, on Friday, dispatched 90 additional security force troops to Manipur amidst escalating tension and fresh violence in the Northeastern state. The security force companies will be deployed in the violence-hit areas of Manipur to restore peace and maintain law and order in the troubled state. This action follows a security review meeting where officials from the Army, police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP discussed the escalating situation across all districts, including Imphal city. Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor to the Manipur government, confirmed that the current deployment of 198 companies would be reinforced by 70 more, with a significant portion already arriving in Imphal.

The violence in Manipur has claimed at least 258 lives since May 2023, including both civilians and militants. The communal unrest has intensified in recent months, with ongoing skirmishes between armed groups and security forces. In response to the violence, security forces have arrested 32 individuals involved in the destruction of property belonging to ministers and parliamentarians, while nearly 3,000 weapons have been recovered in efforts to curb the violence.

On Friday, the funeral of nine victims, including three women and three children from the Meitei community, took place in Jiribam district under heavy security. The bodies had been initially stored at the Assam Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem but were handed back to the families after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe was initiated, following pressure from the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which represents the victims’ families.

With 90 additional companies of security forces now deployed and operations intensifying, authorities are determined to restore peace in Manipur. The situation remains volatile, and the government faces mounting pressure to bring an end to the unrest while addressing the deep-seated ethnic tensions that have fuelled the conflict.

A Timeline of Violence

On November 11, clashes erupted between Kuk-Zo rebels and security forces following attacks on the Borobekra police station and a nearby CRPF camp. Ten suspected militants were killed during the subsequent encounter. The violence continued as the bodies of women and children who went missing in the attack were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers. The discovery of mutilated bodies in the Jakuradhor market intensified tensions, leading to violent protests.

As the unrest escalated, the security forces reportedly opened fire on demonstrators, which resulted in the death of a, Kh Athouba.

Protestors Demand Justice

The JAC initially refused to perform the last rites of the victims until the state government provided assurances of justice, including compensation and government jobs for the affected families. This demand followed a series of violent incidents, including the discovery of a mutilated farmer’s body in June, which worsened ethnic tensions in the region.

Following the violent incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and instructed authorities to ensure a coordinated response. The NIA has taken over the investigation into the killings, and the state government is working to address the unrest while appealing for calm to the people.