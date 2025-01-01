Biren Singh's 'Past Sins' Retort to Congress After Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi Over Manipur

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has blamed the Congress party for the ongoing turmoil in the state. In a strong statement, Singh claimed that the current crisis in Manipur is a result of the "past sins" committed by the Congress government, stirring a fresh political war of words.

In an X post, CM said, “Everyone, including yourself, is aware that Manipur is in turmoil today because of the past sins committed by the Congress, such as the repeated settlement of Burmese refugees in Manipur and the signing of the SoO Agreement with Myanmar-based militants in the state, spearheaded by during his tenure as the Home Minister of India.”

The conflict intensified when CM Biren Singh, in an attempt to address the situation, apologized to the people of Manipur for the violence and unrest. He expressed grief over the suffering of the displaced families and urged the people to "forgive and forget" the past. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh quickly responded, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has avoided visiting Manipur since the violence began on May 4, 2023, has not made an apology.

Jairam Ramesh Asks PM to Visit Manipur

Following this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit back, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has avoided visiting Manipur since the violence erupted on May 4, 2023, has not apologized to the people of the state. "Why can't the Prime Minister go to Manipur and say the same thing the Chief Minister did? He has been avoiding the state while travelling all over the world. The people of Manipur cannot understand this neglect," Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh further intensified his attack by stating that the apology from CM Biren Singh, issued 19 months after the violence, was too little too late. He also criticised PM Modi for not addressing the issue or visiting Manipur, despite travelling internationally. "The real problem is not what the Chief Minister says, but why has the Prime Minister refused to speak or visit Manipur? The people of the state are asking why they have been neglected," Ramesh added.

CM Biren Apologised for Current Turmoil in Kashmir