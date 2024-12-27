Manmohan Singh Dies: India Mourns Demise of 'Visionary' Leader, Last Rites Tomorrow

New Delhi: As former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away in the national capital on Thursday, India is mourning the loss of the “visionary” leader. Tributes are pouring in for the political stalwart from several dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

At 92, former PM Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday night at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi where he was admitted after his health deteriorated.

Manmohan Singh Death: Tributes Pour in

As the nation mourns his demise, tributes pour in from the length and breadth of the country, honoring his legacy and efforts to take India's economy on a development spree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the political stalwart. While paying tributes, PM Modi highlighted the "strong imprint" that he left "on our economic policy over the years."

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.

While President Droupadi Murmu highlighted how the ex-PM "straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease."

President Murmu tweeted, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers(sic)."

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: 7-Day Mourning Declared

Several state chief ministers also expressed grief over the passing of the former prime minister, calling him a respected economist and national leader, whose death is a true loss to India. Meanwhile, the Centre declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the two-time PM. In addition, the Cabinet will hold a meeting at 11am on Friday to pay tributes to the economist. Further, the National flag will be flown at half-mast for seven days.

PTI photo

Manmohan Singh Demise: Last Rites on Saturday

The former PM's last rites will be held in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced, adding an official statement on the same will be released soon. Singh's mortal remains were brought to his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Marg, late on Thursday. His body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects, on Friday.

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh was the architect of the country’s landmark economic reforms of 1991.

Singh was being treated for “age-related medical conditions” and shifted to the emergency ward of the AIIMS after he lost consciousness, the hospital said in its bulletin.

“Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm,” said the AIIMS bulletin.

Manmohan Singh's Political and Personal Life

An economist, Singh served as the prime minister of India under Congress-led UPA governments for two consecutive terms i.e. in 2004 and 2009. He also held the post of finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government of 1991 which made the Indian economy 'liberalised' and gave the Indian economy a boost.

Born in Gah village in West Punjab (now in Pakistan) on September 26, 1932, the former PM's life was a testament to service, scholarship, and leadership.

PTI photo

Singh received a Master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University in Chandigarh, and later earned a doctorate from the University of Oxford.

Throughout his life, Singh held several key positions in several sectors of the government.

From 1972 to 1987, he held different posts including that of the chief economic adviser finance secretary, RBI governor and deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (India). He also served as the Alternate Governor for India at the Asian Development Bank and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Member (Finance) at the Atomic Energy and Space Commission.

Manmohan Singh: The 2-Time PM

Having served as PM from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014, Singh's legacy will forever be remembered for the historic economic reforms introduced during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991 when he liberalised an Indian economy which was staring at a huge crisis.