Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites to Be Held With Full State Honours at 11.45am Today | LIVE | Image: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday at 11:45 am.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the final rites at a location where a memorial in Singh’s honor can be established.