Blinken Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Hails Him as 'Greatest Champion' of India-US Ties

New Delhi: Following the demise of former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh, several world leaders paid tributes to the political stalwart. Leaders from several countries, including the United States, the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, underlining his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

'Greatest Champion of India-America Partnership'

The Unites States offered condolences over the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, hailing his leadership for "bringing the United States and India closer together. "

A press release quoting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, read, "Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades."

"His leadership in advancing the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the U.S.-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr. Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," the statement further read.

'India Has Lost One of Its Most Illustrious Sons': Ex-Afghanistan President

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, while condoling Singh's demise, said the ex-PM was an "unwavering ally" to him and a friend to the people of Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Karzai wrote "India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India.

May his soul find eternal peace(sic)."

‘A Father Figure’: Madives President Condoles Singh's Demise

While Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed called Singh a "father figure". He also called the veteran economist a "good friend of the Maldives."

Nasheed tweeted, "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives(sic)."

'Moment of Grief for India and Russia'

Condoling the loss of "visionary" leader, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, called it a "moment of grief for India and for Russia." Highlighting Singh‘s contribution in improving India-Russia bilateral ties, the Russian diplomat said his his expertise as an economist was unquestionable.

Alipov tweeted, "It is moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh‘s contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: 7-day Mourning Declared

Several state chief ministers also expressed grief over the passing of the former prime minister, calling him a respected economist and national leader, whose death is a true loss to India. Meanwhile, the Centre declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the two-time PM. In addition, the Cabinet will hold a meeting at 11am on Friday to pay tributes to the economist.

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh was the architect of the country’s landmark economic reforms of 1991.

Singh was being treated for “age-related medical conditions” and shifted to the emergency ward of the AIIMS after he lost consciousness, the hospital said in its bulletin.

“Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm,” said the AIIMS bulletin.

Manmohan Singh's Political and Personal Life

An economist, Singh served as the prime minister of India under Congress-led UPA governments for two consecutive terms i.e. in 2004 and 2009. He also held the post of finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government of 1991 which made the Indian economy 'liberalised' and gave the Indian economy a boost.

Born in Gah village in West Punjab (now in Pakistan ) on September 26, 1932, the former PM's life was a testament to service, scholarship, and leadership.

Singh received a Master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University in Chandigarh, and later earned a doctorate from the University of Oxford.

Throughout his life, Singh held several key positions in several sectors of the government.

From 1972 to 1987, he held different posts including that of the chief economic adviser finance secretary, RBI governor and deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (India). He also served as the Alternate Governor for India at the Asian Development Bank and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Member (Finance) at the Atomic Energy and Space Commission.

Manmohan Singh: The 2-Time PM

Having served as PM from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014, Singh's legacy will forever be remembered for the historic economic reforms introduced during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1991 when he liberalised an Indian economy which was staring at a huge crisis.