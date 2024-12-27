Manmohan Singh's Nephew Remembers Him as a 'Guiding Light' and 'Devoted Family Man'

Kolkata: Gurdeep Singh, the nephew of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, shared memories of the late leader’s close relationship with his family, noting that despite his political prominence, he was always there to offer guidance to his loved ones.

Gurdeep Singh highlighted Manmohan Singh's family-oriented nature, describing him as a "family man" despite holding prestigious positions like Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

"He was the Finance Minister and later the Prime Minister of the country. But beyond his political achievements, he was a family man. He was always there for us, offering guidance and support whenever we needed it. No matter how busy he was, he made time for everyone in the family," Gurdeep Singh said.

Gurdeep also recalled that the late leader was always accessible for advice, even on matters that seemed minor.

The family received the news of Manmohan Singh's passing late at night but decided not to inform his sister immediately due to her fragile health.

"We didn't share the news with her at night. We waited until morning to tell her, as her health was unstable. The doctors had advised us against letting her travel to Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a condolence resolution in memory of Dr Manmohan Singh.

According to an official release, the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence to honour Dr Singh and declared a seven-day state mourning until January 1, 2025.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across India and at all Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad. Dr Manmohan Singh will be accorded a state funeral, with a half-day holiday declared for all Central Government offices and CPSUs on the day of the funeral.

The Cabinet expressed profound sorrow over Dr Singh's demise, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, in undivided India, Dr Singh had a distinguished academic career. He earned a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, followed by a Tripos in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957, graduating with First Class Honours. In 1962, he was awarded a DPhil in Economics by the University of Oxford.

Dr Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer at Panjab University, Chandigarh, before becoming a Professor of Economics at the same institution. In 1969, he joined the Delhi School of Economics at Delhi University as a Professor of International Trade.

He served as Prime Minister from May 22, 2004, to May 2009, and again from May 2009 to 2014.

In his passing, the nation has lost an eminent statesman, a renowned economist, and a distinguished leader who left an indelible mark on Indian society.

The Cabinet extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and the nation to the bereaved family.

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. According to Congress Party sources, a "last darshan" is scheduled for Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as Finance Minister, Dr Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where the last rites of former Prime Ministers are performed.

Several politicians and prominent personalities from various fields have expressed their sorrow over his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday night, condoled Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, stating that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Dr Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments. He suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS.