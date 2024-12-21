Masli in Gujarat's Banaskantha Becomes India's First 'Border Solar Village'

Ahmedabad: Masali in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has become the country's first "border solar village" after solar rooftop work in all 199 houses there was completed under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, an official said on Saturday.

The scheme in the village, with a population of 800 and situated just 40 kilometres from the border with Pakistan, was implemented at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore with the cooperation of the state revenue department, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, banks and solar companies, he said.

"A total 225.5 kilowatts of electricity is being produced, which is more than the requirement of the village. Masali is the first among 17 such border villages in the district, comprising six in Suigam taluka and 11 in Vav taluka, that are being covered under the scheme," an official release said.

"It is part of the joint efforts of the Central and state governments to make the country self-reliant in the energy sector and to fulfil the goal of a sustainable future by using renewable energy. With the efforts of the district administration, Masli has become a completely solar-based village. Solar rooftops have been installed on a total of 119 houses in the village," it said.

The Rs 1.16 crore project has been implemented with a subsidy of Rs 59.81 lakh under the PM Surya Ghar Bijli Yojana, public contribution of Rs 20.52 lakh and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Rs 35.67 lakh, the release added.

"It is a matter of pride and joy that Masali has received the title of being the second solar village in the state after Modhera and the first in the border area of the country," Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel said.

The scheme has permanently addressed the issue of electricity supply shortage, said Madhpura Masali group gram panchayat sarpanch Magniram Rawal.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative and aims to provide solar power to one crore households by March 2027. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 this year.